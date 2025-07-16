Police searching for accused DeKalb County murder

article

Police in DeKalb County are searching for an accused murderer.

What we know:

Officers said they're searching for Jordan Finnissee in connection with the 2024 murder and robbery of Kendarius Spear.

Spear was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the 5900 block of Sutcliff Drive on June 25, 2024.

Spear's parents said Finnissee and their son were best friends, but Finnissee betrayed him. They say he took their son to the place he was attacked.

Dig deeper:

DeKalb County police have already arrested 23-year-old Samuel Ponder and 17-year-old Jaylen Bailey for his murder.

Spear played basketball at Alcovy High School in Covington.

The 19-year-old went on to attend Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and was home on summer break when the shooting happened.