Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Police search for suspect who evaded traffic stop in Brookhaven

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
Brookhaven
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Brookhaven police search for a suspect who fled a traffic stop. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Brookhaven Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect who ran away from them at a traffic stop. 

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Lavista Park, especially near Kingsley Circle. Police told drivers to seek alternate routes. 

Police said the suspect was not seen with a weapon but asked people that live nearby to stay indoors. 

Brookhaven police search for a suspect who fled a traffic stop. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.