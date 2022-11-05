Police search for missing Atlanta man with dementia

article

Police are asking for help looking for a 65-year-old man diagnosed with dementia.

Police said Randy Harris was last seen at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday by a nurse at a medical facility on Arrow Street in southwest Atlanta.

Police said he was wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, black socks, red Crocs and a black or brown hat.

Police said he is about 6-foot-2 and weights 185 pounds. He has black and gray hair with brown eyes.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, call 911, Atlanta Police at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.StopCrimeAtl.org