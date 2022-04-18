Police search for man caught taking photos up woman's skirt at Walmart

article

The Henry County Police Department is searching for a man caught taking photos under a woman's skirt on Sunday at a Walmart.

Police released an image of the suspect, who was wearing a blue shirt with white sleeves underneath. He had a red or maroon mask.

Police said the unidentified man walked into Walmart at noon on Sunday on Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge.

Police said he quickly left the store on foot after someone caught him taking "up-skirt" photos.

Anyone with information can call an investigator at 770-288-7343, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or text us tips to 770-220-7009.

