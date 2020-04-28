Police search for car connected to deadly shooting in northeast Atlanta

Police in Atlanta are searching for the car believed to be connected to a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday evening in a northeast Atlanta neighborhood.

It happened Murray Hill Avenue NE around 6:15 p.m. Atlanta police said officers arrived to find a man shot to the chest in the middle of the street of the residential neighborhood. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an argument among several people inside a vehicle. Police said the black 4-door sedan they were driving was last seen speeding away from the scene. Officers are working to get a better description of the car.

A suspect or suspects have not been identified and investigators are working on a motive.

Police continue to piece together what led up to the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.

