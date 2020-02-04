Police say car break-in suspects targeting Hispanics leaving south Cobb County banks

Police in Cobb County have a warning after a series of car break-ins mostly targeting Hispanic victims.

The Cobb County Police Department said the break-ins happen after the victims visit banks for cash withdrawals in the south portion of the county. Investigators said the suspects stakeout and follow the victims to their next stop where they then break in to steal the cash.

Police are asking anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911 and to no leave large sums of money or valuables inside vehicles even if the doors are locked.

Anyone with information on this series of crimes can call the Cobb County Police Department Precinct Three Criminal Investigations Unit at 770-499-4539 or the Hispanic tip line at 404-654-0402.