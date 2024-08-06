Police rescue kitten on flatbed truck driving on I-285

An eagle-eyed Sandy Springs police officer helped rescue a kitten that was taking a ride on a flatbed truck on Interstate 285.

Sandy Springs police say officers responded to the interstate near Roswell Road after receiving reports that a little kitten was hiding under construction equipment that was traveling on the busy highway.

"I've got to get this driver's attention," the officer was heard saying on the recorded footage. "It's on an 18-wheeler, bro."

Officers were able to quickly help Benson the kitten get to safety before he was injured.

The little guy was taken to Animal Hospital of Sandy Springs, where they found out he was only 4 weeks old. He was given the name Benson because it was the name on the flatbed truck on which he was found.

Benson has since been adopted by a Sandy Springs resident.