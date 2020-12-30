Police: Rental van used by USPS employee carjacked

article

The U.S. Postal Service said one of its employees was carjacked Monday night.

The employee was driving a van rented by the post office along Paul Avenue NW in the Riverside neighborhood just after 10 p.m.

According to an Atlanta Police Department report, the postal employee was approached by a man driving a red or burgundy Toyota Rav 4. The report states the man hopped into her vehicle and took off.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released this photo of the van stolen on Dec. 28, 2020. (U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

The van was found abandoned the next day.

The employee was no hurt.

The USPS is offering a reward of up to $5,000.

