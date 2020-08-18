Police release video of suspect in Downtown Atlanta shooting

Police said a brief encounter between a man and a woman ended in gunplay.

"It could have gone really wrong that day," said officer Anthony Grant.

Authorities released a video of a woman they are calling a suspect in the incident two Sundays ago in the middle of the day in the hotel district in Downtown Atlanta.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Police released video of a woman they want to talk to about a midday shooting in the hotel district in Downtown Atlanta. (Atlanta Police Department)

The victim told police he met the woman out of state, and both agreed to be together at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

Advertisement

Grant said things turned sour when the victim explained he had to go meet a family member.

"It escalated," Grant said. "He tried to remove himself from the situation and she did not agree with that."

The unidentified woman pulled a weapon, shot into the tires, and into the car.

The victim gave police a name, but it was not a formal identity. Police are asking for the public's help in the Crime Stoppers case. Anyone with information may be eligible for a reward.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.