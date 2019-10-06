Police: Possible triple shooting at apartments near Kennesaw State University stadium

article

Cobb police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex near Kennesaw State University's football stadium.

The shooting happened at the Stadium Village Apartment complex on the 3000 block of Hidden Fortress Court. The apartments are close to KSU's Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

Officials told FOX 5 that possibly three people have been injured in the shooting, though they have no information at the time for the extent of the injuries or the identities of the victims.

Investigators have not identified a potential suspect or the cause of the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video please email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.