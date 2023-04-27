Shooting involving Atlanta police near Memorial Drive, Moreland Avenue

article

Police are currently on the scene of a shooting involving an Atlanta police officer at a gas station on the corner of Moreland Avenue SE and Memorial Drive in east Atlanta.

A woman in the area told FOX 5 Atlanta that she heard about 6 gunshots. The incident happened around 1:19 p.m.

Multiple law enforcement officers and crime scene tape are visible at the scene. It is unknown if the officer or anyone else was injured.

The police department is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible. There are road closures in place at this time.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.