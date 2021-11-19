Officer stabbed, burglary suspect shot in confrontation at Sandy Springs home

The man who was shot by police after stabbing an officer multiple times inside a Sandy Springs home was released from the hospital late Friday and taken into custody, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI said it was asked to take over the case.

Matthew Lanz, 22, of Acworth, entered a home along Cameron Glen Drive just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, the GBI said. Police were already in the area due to a suspicious person's call several minutes earlier when another 911 call was made reporting the break-in, investigators said.

Officer arrived a the home and entered, confronted Lanz, who unbenounced to officers, was armed with a knife, the GBI said. Lanz suddenly attacked one of the officers, stabbing him repeatedly in the back and neck, the GBI said.

Police said the officers attempted to use a Taser on Lanz without success.

"Officers attempted to gain control of Lanz, who refused to follow commands and continued to be combative with officers," a statement released by the GBI reads. "Officers shot Lanz, striking him twice."

The GBI said the officers were able to keep Lanz under control and render first aid until EMS arrived.

Lanz and the two officers were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The officers were treated and released. Lanz was treated and released into the custody of the Sandy Springs Police Department.

The residents of the home were not injured.

According to investigators, police had received multiple other calls from residents in the area before the confrontation that mentioned a burglary, leading police to believe the suspect burglarized multiple homes in the area.

Matthew Lanz (Sandy Springs Police Department)

Lanz is facing the following charges:

One count of burglary in the 1st degree for the Cameron Ridge Drive incident

One count of burglary in the 1st degree for the Cameron Glen Drive incident

One count of home invasion in the 1st degree

Ten counts of felony obstruction

Ten counts of aggravated assault on a police officer

Ten counts of attempted murder on a police officer

One count of possession of a knife during the commission of a felony

One count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit

Investigators are asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance cameras for anything between 6 a.m. and 8:40 a.m.

The identities of the officers have not been released at this time.

The GBI said it will turn the findings of its investigation over the Fulton County District Attorney's office for review once it is complete.

