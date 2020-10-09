Police: Officer shot in arm responding to Clayton apartment complex

A Clayton County police officer was taken to the hospital after being shot Friday morning at an apartment, officials said.

The incident happened at the Fieldstone Glen Apartments, located on Mount Zion Parkway.

According to authorities, the officer was responding to a 911 call of shots fired at the apartment complex. When officers arrived, a witness said someone had gotten into a dispute with him. Officers began to canvas the apartment complex looking for the suspected shooter. As one of the officers shined a flashlight into the apartment, police said the officer was fired by someone mistaking them for an intruder.

The officer was shot in the arm and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. A spokesperson for the department said the officer was alert and conscious and that they were expected to be okay.

So far, no charges have been filed.

As for the original incident that called authorities out to the apartment in the first place, police said they have not located that suspect.