Police: Officer opens fire after driver rams patrol car during felony stop in Smyrna

Police said a Smyrna police officer was forced to open fire on a stolen truck after it attempted to ram the officer’s patrol car during a felony traffic stop Monday afternoon.

It happened a little after 3:34 p.m. along Spring Street near Jonquil Drive. Smyrna police said officers spotted a U-Haul pickup truck matching the description of one stolen earlier. Police said after witnessing the truck violate several traffic laws, the truck was stopped, at which time it tried to ram the officer’s patrol car.

Police said the officers opened fire at the vehicle, but it drove off and eventually crashed at West Spring and Roswell streets. A man and woman inside ran from the scene, police said.

The woman was arrested a short time later, but the man is still on the loose.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to review the officer-involved shooting while the Smyrna and Cobb County police departments will be investigating the stolen vehicle and accident.

No one was injured.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The GBI said this is the 65th officer-involved shooting their agency has been asked to investigate in 2020.

