Police offer $10,000 reward for information after man shot dead in Edgewood
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after they said a man was shot early Independence Day morning on William H. Borders Drive.
Police said the man was rushed to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Police responded to the scene at 1:15 a.m. on 24 William H. Borders Drive.
Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.
