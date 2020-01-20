Police: New Jersey man goes missing at Atlanta airport

Atlanta police are desperately searching for a New Jersey man after he disappeared at the Atlanta airport.

If you have any information on where Christopher Dasilva is, please call Atlanta police. (Atlanta Police Department)

Officials say 36-year-old Christopher Dasilva flew into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday from Milwaukee on his way to Jackson, New Jersey. He never boarded his flight.

Family members called police on Monday, saying that Dasilva had suffered a brain injury as a child and reportedly suffers from "mental issues," officials said.

Police described Dasilva as 6 feet tall with a weight of 215 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information that can help police locate Dasilva, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's Adult Missing Persons unit at 404-546-4235.