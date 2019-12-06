Police: New image of suspect wanted for breaking into APD officer's home

Investigators have released a new image of one of the suspects accused of breaking into an Atlanta police officer home and stealing hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Investigators said the man was captured on surveillance video using the officer's stolen credit card at a Home Depot.

On Nov. 25, shortly after 5 p.m., police were called to Links Drive SE after a reported burglary at an apartment complex.

According to police, several suspects broke into an Atlanta police officer's home and took the officer's cell phone as well as jewelry and roughly 200 rounds of practice ammunition.

The suspected thieves were seen on surveillance video fleeing from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-5778477. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrests of the suspects.

