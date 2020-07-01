Police: Multiple people shot along Cobb Parkway after argument breaks out

Marietta police are investigating after an argument turned violent Tuesday along a busy stretch of Cobb Parkway, leaving multiple individuals hospitalized.

According to investigators, some individuals who knew each other began arguing shortly after 3:43 pm in front of the Dollar King store in the 1800 block of Cobb Parkway South.

Police said 28-year-old James Rodriguez made verbal threats saying he would shoot several people he knew while driving his vehicle next to them.

The individuals who were threatened by Rodriguez then drove to the Dollar King and got out of their vehicles. They told a man, later identified as 36-year-old Roland Thomas, about the threats they received from Rodriguez.

Rodriguez then arrived at the Dollar King and got out of his car with a silver handgun. Thomas then pulled out a gun and shot Rodriguez in the torso area. Rodrigues then shot Thomas in the arm, and also shot a bystander in the torso area, authorities confirmed.

Officers arrived on scene to assist before those suffering from gunshot wounds were taken WellStar Kennestone Hospital.

Thomas was treated and released from the hospital. At this time, he does not face any charges.

Once he is released from medical care, Rodriguez is set to be booked in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center faces several charges including, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.