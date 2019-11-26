Police mourning loss after Krispy Kreme truck spill

Brookhaven police are mourning a tragic loss after dozens of doughnuts fell from a Krispy Kreme delivery truck.

It happened along Peachtree Road Tuesday morning.

Brookhaven police officers immediately rushed to the "scene" and were devastated to find doughnuts scattered along the curb. Some of the sweet treats had even fallen into a gutter.

"The response time was stellar, but we couldn't beat the 5 second rule," Brookhaven police joked on Facebook, sharing several photos of the scene.

Brookhaven police said the doughnuts were a "total loss."

"As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time, and the senseless loss of these delicious pastries has deeply affected all of our officers," Brookhaven police said. "We ask that you keep our department in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn this terrible moment."