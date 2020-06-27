Police: Missing Paulding County teen found safe

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office ended their search for a missing 13-year-old after he was found Saturday night.

According to investigators, Machi Wimberly had last been seen in the area of Holly Springs Drive and Mein Mitchell Road around 7:00 pm Saturday.

Wimberly is described as a male around 5 feet and 3 inches, weighing around 115 pounds, with short hair brown eyes. He had been last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket.

Machi Wimberly

Authorities confirmed shortly before 10 pm Saturday that Wimberly had been located.

