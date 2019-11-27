Police: Missing nonverbal Hapeville man walked away from assisted living center

Hapeville police are desperately searching for a missing 60-year-old man who suffers from dementia, and they need your help making sure he's safe.

Officials say 60-year-old Ozzie Murphy walked away from his assisted living center on Monday and has not been seen since. Officials believe someone left the front gate unsecured, allowing him to leave.

According to the general manager of the center, Murphy suffers from a serious case of dementia and constantly rubs his hands together. He does not speak.

Murphy was last seen wearing a blue and black jacket and dark-colored pants. He is around 6-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of around 155 pounds.

The missing elderly man often walks close behind people, which may be confused as a threat, officials say.

If you have any information on where Murphy may be, please call Hapeville Police at 404-768-7171.