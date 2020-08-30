Police: Missing 76-year-old man with Alzheimer's found safe

article

Atlanta police cancled a Mattie's Call after locating a missing 76-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's Sunday evening

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued for 75-year-old Morris McDonald.

Officials told FOX 5 that McDonald had last been heard from Saturday night around 10 pm at an apartment on the 300 block of Auburn Pointe Drive SE. Investigators believe he walked away from the home on foot.

Police described the missing man as being around 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 164 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

