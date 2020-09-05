Police: Missing 61-year-old South Fulton man, found safe

Police in the City of South Fulton ended their search for a missing man after he was found safe Saturday afternoon.

Tyrone Parker, 61, had last been seen on Thursday around 9 a.m. near Deerfield Trail.

According to police, Parker was wearing a black shirt, gray slacks, and black shoes before he disappeared.

September 5, 2020 - Missing 61-year-old man (South Fulton Police Department)

Investigators said at the time, Parker did not immediately return home. He suffers from dementia and schizophrenia.

