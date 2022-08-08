Police: Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Jonesboro

article

Clayton County police need your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who has been missing for hours.

Officials say 17-year-old Teoni Lanae Thomas was last seen Sunday at a home on the 10400 block of Iron Gate Lane in Jonesboro.

The missing girl is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Thomas was last seen wearing a teal dress with a gold and black hoodie.

If you have any information about where Thomas may be, contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.