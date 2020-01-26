Police: Missing 12-year-old Atlanta boy found after search
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a 12-year-old boy who went missing Saturday has been found safely.
Kendell Hill has been missing since Saturday night, Atlanta police said.
Officials say 12-year-old Kendell Hill was reported missing by his mom Saturday night.
Police believe Hill left his home on the 400 block of Marietta Street around 5:15 p.m. after having an argument with his sister. He never came back home and officers could not find him during a search of the area.
Around 10:15 Sunday morning, police say that Kendell was found and reunited with his family.
Police described Kendell as around 5’4" tall with a weight of 109 lbs. He should be on foot and also goes by "Dooda."
He was last wearing all black clothing with a yellow backpack.