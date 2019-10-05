Police: Men wanted for 15 car break-ins in Brookhaven

Brookhaven police need help identifying two men accused of breaking into more than a dozen cars.

According to investigators, the two suspects broke into 15 vehicles over the course of a night.

One of the vehicles that were broken into had an unsecured firearm, police said.

The two suspects were described as both being around 18 to 24 years old and have slim builds. The first suspect was wearing a green over black long-sleeved camouflage shirt and black pants. The second was wearing a grey Chicago Bulls hoodie and black pants.

Police say the suspects used a stolen 2018 Range Rover Discovery Sport as a getaway car. It has since been recovered by Atlanta police.

If you have any information on the thefts, please call Brookhaven police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

