Police: Men try to steal motorcycle from Chamblee parking deck

Police are trying to identify two men caught on security cameras trying to steal a motorcycle from a Chamblee parking deck.

Officials say around 4:30 a.m. on May 11, the two men drove to the Oliver Apartments on the 5100 block of Peachtree Boulevard in a U-Haul van.

The men, a white man wearing an orange work vest and a Black man wearing all black, tried to steal a victim's motorcycle from the parking deck but weren't able to get out with it, police say.

The victim had a different motorcycle earlier and investigators believe the two men involved are the same suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call detectives at 470-564-0814.