Police: Mattie's Call for Riverdale man after walking away from home

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 41-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Mitchell Wright was last seen Friday around 8:30 a.m. from his Riverdale home, the Clayton County police report. Police say he has walked away from his home several times in the past.

Wright has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, anxiety, depression, and borderline bipolar disorder, police say.

Police describe Wright as being 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Wright should call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.