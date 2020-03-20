Police: Man who pointed weapon at Clayton County officers shot, GBI investigating

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they have been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Clayton County Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Laurel Pointe Apartments located at 228 Morrow Road in Forest Park.

Clayton County police said officers responded just after 3 p.m. to a report of a person armed. Police said officers found a man matching the caller’s description and tried to make contact.

The man took off running and police said the officers followed.

During the foot chase, police said the man reached for a pointed a weapon at the officers. Police said the officers fired twice, striking the man.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer who fired the shots at the man was placed on paid administrative leave, following department policy.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 5 p.m. and saw a heavy police presence.

This is the second officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate on Friday. The first was in Cuthbert in southwest Georgia.