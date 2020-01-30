Police: Man wanted in connections to at least 2 bank robberies in Cobb County arrested

Police in Cobb County said they nabbed a suspect bank robber after a brief pursuit and investigators believe he may be responsible for at least one other similar crime earlier this week.

Charles Travick, 54, was arrested a brief pursuit, Cobb County police said. He is accused of entering the Regions Bank located at 1593 Mulkey Road armed with a handgun and demanded cash, police said. He fled in a silver Kia Optima which was spotted by police just before he was arrested without further incident.

Investigators believe Travick is also responsible for a bank robbery two days earlier at the BB&T located at 3620 Tramore Point. In that case, police said he entered the Austell location, again armed with a handgun, and demanded cash before fleeing in the same car.

The case has been turned over to the FBI.

Travick remained in the Cobb County jail as of Thursday afternoon.