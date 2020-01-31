Police: Man steals 20 Lululemon items from Ponce City Market

Atlanta police are looking for a man accused of shoplifting from a popular athletic boutique at Ponce City Market.

It happened on January 25 around 7:20 p.m. at Lululemon.

According to police, the store manager told investigators a man came into the store and stuffed about 20 items into two bags, then took off. The suspect headed toward Glen Iris Drive.

Police released surveillance video from inside the store in hopes of someone recognizing the suspected thief.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.