Police: Man shot in arm by Atlanta officer in Old Fourth Ward; GBI investigating

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate a shooting involving an Atlanta Police Department officer Monday.

It happened in the area of Jackson Street and Highland Avenue in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Atlanta police said a man was shot in the arm by an officer.

Details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

Officers were reportedly searching a wooded area near the scene for at least two more suspects, but details were not immediately released.

