Police: Man shot at South Fulton apartment complex

Police are searching for a gunman involved in a New Year's Day shooting at a South Fulton apartment complex.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers were called to the Hickory Park Apartments on 4900 Delano Road in South Fulton at around 3:20 Wednesday morning.

When they got to the scene, an officer found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital. Police say the unidentified man has life-threatening injuries.

At the time police have not released the identity of a suspect or have anyone in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.