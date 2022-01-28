Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint after cashing lottery winnings in West Philly store

Published 
Updated 2:07PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man robbed at gunpoint after cashing lottery tickets in Philadelphia store, police say

Police say a man who had just cashed his lottery winnings at a West Philadelphia store was then robbed of his cash at gunpoint. The entire encounter was captured on surveillance video.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a gunpoint robbery that occurred inside of a West Philadelphia mini market last week and was caught on surveillance video.

The incident occurred back on Saturday, Jan 22 inside the Y & A Mini Market at 651 South 52nd Street. 

Police say the victim entered the store around 3:30 p.m. to cash out lottery winnings. As he went to leave, another man who was inside the store pulled out a handgun and told the victim to drop the money. 

The victim complied and then left the store, as two suspects picked up the money and fled the store. They were last seen heading east on the 5100 block of Catharine Street.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to contact police.

