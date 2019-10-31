Police: Man robbed 2 places within an hour

Police are investigating two armed robberies in two counties with one suspect caught on surveillance.

Dalton police say just before 4 a.m. last Friday, this man pulled a handgun out inside a RaceTrac on West Walnut, demanded cash, and left the store with $150.

Less than one hour later, investigators believe he robbed a Circle K in Calhoun wearing the same outfit, but with a hat this time.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call Dalton police.