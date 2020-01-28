Police: Man killed in DeKalb County apartment shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex Tuesday.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Club Apartments on the 600 block of Wesley Club Drive.

When they got to the scene, officers found a victim, described only as a black man in his early 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police say the shooting is believed to be isolated and "the result of risky behavior" between the victim and potentially multiple suspects.

So far, nobody has been arrested in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.