Police: Man kidnapped, raped 15-year-old girl

A 24-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint, according to police and arrest records.

Travonte Jayrell Trammell, 24, of Rome, was charged with 14 counts including rape, kidnapping, armed robbery, and multiple counts of assault and battery. Sunday, police records indicate Trammell kidnapped the girl, who he knew, and took her to the Sunrise Inn and Suites located at 1610 Martha Berry Highway.

Arrest records indicate Trammell threatened her with a loaded gun, raped her, punched her in the face, choked her until she passed out, and held her head underwater in a bathtub until she thought she would die, according to arrest records.

Travonte Jayrell Trammell, 24, of Rome (Floyd County Jail / Supplied)

Police said Trammell physically resisted arrested, violently fighting officers at the scene.

According to arrest records, Trammell also is charged with the kidnapping of a 15-year-old he was in a relationship with on July 15 and then choking that girl’s mother and threatening to kill her. Records also indicate Trammell violently beat an ex-girlfriend on Nov. 10, 2018 in front of her 2-year-old child.

Trammell’s full list of charges include three counts of obstruction, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of statutory rape, two counts of kidnapping a minor, two counts of false imprisonment, two felony marijuana charges, two felony firearm possession charges, and one count of rape, child molestation, third-degree battery, first-degree child cruelty, armed robbery, theft by taking, terrorist threats, criminal trespass, obstruction, third-degree child cruelty, and two counts of battery.

He remained in the Floyd County Jail on Tuesday being held without bond.