Police: Man gunned down behind SW Atlanta building

Atlanta Police are looking for the gunman who took a man's life.

Officers heard gunfire just after midnight coming from the 5700 block of Metropolitan Parkway.

Police rushed to the area, finding a man dead behind a building next to a convenience store.

Police talk to victim's family

Authorities say 4 or 5 people were seen running from the area. Detectives don't have a good description, but hope surveillance video helps identify them.

Investigators say the victim appears to be in his 30's. The man's names has not been released, but it is believed he lived nearby.

The building where the shooting took place used to be a motorcycle club.

Police on the scene aren't sure if that's still the case.