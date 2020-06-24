Police: Man gunned down at a gas station, shooter at-large

Police are searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old man at Cobb County gas station last week.

It happened June 17 around 9:46 p.m. at the Texaco gas station located at 6430 Mableton Parkway. Cobb County Police said officers arrived to find a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified the man as 26-year-old Gregory Gabriel. Police believe the shooter fired at Gabriel’s vehicle as he fled the scene.

A description of the shooter was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.