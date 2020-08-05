Police: Man found shot to death in parked SUV

Police in Atlanta are investigating after the body of a man with an apparent gunshot wound was found inside a parked SUV in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday evening.

The SUV was found parked in the 1800 block of Campbellton Road. Atlanta police said they received a call about it around 7:20 p.m.

Investigators say the body was found in the back of the vehicle and likely had been there for several days

Police are asking anyone with details to call Crime Stoppers.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.