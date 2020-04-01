Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man found shot to death in Clayton County home

Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night in Clayton County.

Officers responded to a cardiac arrest call on the 800 block of Garden Lake Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Turns out there was no medical call - instead officers found a 31-year-old victim shot inside the home.

Police have not yet released any information about a possible suspect or the identity of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.