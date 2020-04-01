Police: Man found shot to death in Clayton County home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night in Clayton County.
Officers responded to a cardiac arrest call on the 800 block of Garden Lake Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Turns out there was no medical call - instead officers found a 31-year-old victim shot inside the home.
Police have not yet released any information about a possible suspect or the identity of the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.