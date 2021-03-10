Police: Man found shot to death at Clayton County apartment complex

article

Police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting at a Clayton County apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 they responded to reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. at the complex on the 600 block of Rountree Road.

Inside one of the apartments, officers found a man shot to death.

Investigators are now working on determining the circumstances behind the shooting and identifying any possible suspects.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call Clayton County police.

