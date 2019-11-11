Police: Man found dead in wounds from gunshot to the head

Police in Atlanta were on the scene of a shooting in southwest Atlanta well into the evening on Sunday.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Beecher Road SW. Atlanta Police said they arrived at the scene to find a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head in the woods. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting have not yet been released.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

It was not clear if police were still searching for the gunman.