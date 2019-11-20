Police: Man charged with striking, killing teen with SUV

A man was arrested Wednesday accused of hitting and killing a 16-year-old with his car.

The Suwanee Police Department charged 47-year-old Sean David Taylor with vehicular homicide and reckless driving among other charges.

Police say Taylor was driving a 2008 Dodge Dakota along McGinnis Ferry Road when he suffered a medical emergency then swerved off the road and into the driveway of an apartment complex.

That's where police say he struck and killed 16-year-old Samarah Masih as she tried to leave in her SUV on Nov. 10.

Investigators say given Taylor’s previous medical history and other recent events, he should have not been behind the wheel at the time.