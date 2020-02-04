Police: Man breaks into Metro PCS with rubber mallet, steals cash

A man is wanted for burglarizing a cell-phone store in Henry County last month.

It happened on January 11 at the Metro PCS located in the 1100 block of Highway 155 South in McDonough.

According to investigators, a man used a rubber mallet to shatter the glass door before stealing cash from the register as well as several other items.

At the time of the break-in, the suspect, who's believed to be a white male, was wearing a camouflage hat, camouflage jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and brown and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Police Department at 770-957-9121.