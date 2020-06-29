Police: Man attempted to set police car on fire

Brookhaven police arrested a man they say attempted to set fire to a marked police car Sunday morning.

Spencer Vaughn Klene, 28, of Atlanta, was charged with criminal attempt to commit arson, criminal attempt to commit interference with government property, loitering and prowling, public drunkenness.

According to Brookhaven police, the police car was parked in a residential parking deck of the Town Brookhaven complex, located at 4330 Peachtree Road. An off-duty officer was walking through the parking deck at around 9 a.m. when he observed Klene pulling the door handles of the marked patrol car, attempting to gain access, while holding a 5-gallon gasoline cannister. The officer detained Klene until on-duty Brookhaven police officers arrived and took Klene into custody.

In addition to the gas canister, Klene was in possession of paper towels and a lighter.

Klene was transported to the Dekalb County Jail.