Police: Man arrested in deadly Woodstock hit and run

Police in Woodstock made an arrested in deadly hit and run on Monday morning.

Tracy Lee Wilson, 47, of Ellijay, was arrested with help of the Cherokee County Multi-Agency Crash Investigation Unit. He was charged with felony hit and run.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. along Highway 92 at Sharon Way. Woodstock police said a pedestrian, identified as 18-year-old Sarahfina Okole, was struck by a vehicle. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

Investigators said they were able to identify Wilson as the driver. He was arrested at a local business. He was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center with an $8,450.00 bond.

Investigators said the case is still open and more charges are possible.