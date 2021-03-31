Police: Man arrested after fistfight breaks out at Washington state Walmart

Police arrested a 29-year-old man at the Walmart in Federal Way on Tuesday afternoon after an incident that received a lot of attention on social media.

Federal Way Police told Q13 News the incident first started in the parking lot when the suspect allegedly drove into a parked car, didn’t acknowledge the crash and walked into the store.

"Further investigation revealed [the suspect] had entered the business and was attempting to shoplift when confronted by store employees. [The suspect] allegedly threatened to assault anyone who touched him and that is when a 21-year-old male community member stepped in and confronted [him]. A physical altercation ensued," said Cmdr. Kurt Schwan, Federal Way Police Department.

Witness cell phone video shows the two men square off. You can see and hear customers who try to stop the fight. However, a kick and punches are thrown and a 21-year-old shopper takes several swings at the suspect before grabbing him and wrestling him down onto the ground.

That 21-year-old suffered a cut to his hand, according to police.

A security guard got the 21-year-old off the suspect. The suspect walked out of the store where police were waiting and took the suspect into custody.

Advertisement

He was booked for DUI, hit and run, and attempted theft.

A spokesperson with Walmart said the suspect was provided a mask at the front door and at some time during the incident, the mask came off.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram