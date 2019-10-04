Police: Man arrested for stealing car with baby inside

The man suspected of stealing an SUV with a 1-year-old baby in the back seat from a Union City gas station was arrested Friday.

Police were called to the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Roosevelt Highway around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after a male suspect stole a 2019 Kia Sorento.

The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Hasheim Edison, was caught on gas station surveillance taking off in the car.

Moments later, the child's father can be seen running after the vehicle.

The child was later found at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sunday evening. An officer working at the airport noticed an unattended black vehicle. When he looked inside, he saw the child and realized this was the missing child reported earlier in the evening.

Grady EMS personnel performed a medical check on the child before releasing him to his mother.

Union City Police said the father of the child "acted maliciously" by leaving the vehicle unattended. The man, identified as 22-year-old Larry James, is being charged with child cruelty.

Union City police previously said Edison has a criminal record. The gas station manager said he regularly steals from his store.

Edison faces vehicle theft and kidnapping charges.