Police make arrest in homicide at Oakdale Road apartments

Atlanta police arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in the head on Aug. 14 at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.

Police arrested 20-year-old Andrea Simpson after obtaining warrants for murder in connection to a shooting at Oak Point Apartments located in the 400 block of Oakdale Road.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the head at around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 14. The man died after being rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police initially believed the wound was self-inflicted. The victim was autopsied by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Atlanta Police Department said Homicide Investigators S. O'Hare, K. Leonpacher and the department's fugitive unit arrested Simpson at 161 Holly Road in Atlanta.

Police said investigators interviewed her before transporting her to jail.

